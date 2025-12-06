Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.52 Million Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Primoris Services worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $111,497,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 980,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,818,000 after buying an additional 527,240 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 229.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 601,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,880,000 after buying an additional 418,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,103.7% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 381,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after buying an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRIM. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Glj Research started coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho set a $129.00 target price on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Primoris Services Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $125.46 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.51. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.31%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director Michael E. Ching sold 2,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $351,877.15. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,031.26. This trade represents a 23.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,260. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,099. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.