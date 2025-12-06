Waystar Holding Corp. $WAY Stock Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,722 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Waystar worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waystar by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,090,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,211 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Waystar by 239.3% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 360,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 254,084 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waystar in the first quarter worth $891,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waystar by 9,107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,125 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Waystar by 575.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59,938 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ WAY opened at $34.35 on Friday. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

In other news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 4,295,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $168,412,400.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,759,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,526,071.10. This represents a 23.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric L. (Ric) Sinclair III sold 19,404 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $776,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares in the company, valued at $19,007,284.78. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 4,499,581 shares of company stock valued at $176,385,253 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Waystar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.69.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

