SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of SkyWest worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,565,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,185,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,992,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the last quarter. SW Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 5.9% during the second quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,673,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 4.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 564,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after buying an additional 21,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the first quarter worth about $37,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $103.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.70 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.25. SkyWest had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SKYW. Wall Street Zen downgraded SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $132.00 price target on SkyWest in a research note on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of SkyWest from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Get Our Latest Report on SkyWest

SkyWest Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.