Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stake in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,046 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Scholar Rock worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 490.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of SRRK opened at $45.02 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a one year low of $22.71 and a one year high of $46.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock ( NASDAQ:SRRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 387,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.27 per share, with a total value of $14,438,919.78. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 387,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,919.78. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 136,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $6,169,447.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,262.44. The trade was a 55.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 143,999 shares of company stock worth $6,411,535 in the last ninety days. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Scholar Rock in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

