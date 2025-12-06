Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,641 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $5,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $23.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $324.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.52 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 33.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

