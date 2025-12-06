Polaris Inc. $PII Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Polaris worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Polaris by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 39.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 22.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $67.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.12. Polaris Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s payout ratio is -101.13%.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.