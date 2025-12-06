Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.77 Million Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Itron worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 168.4% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Itron by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 696 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Itron by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Itron news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $53,370.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,987.93. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Justin K. Patrick sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $36,577.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,066.82. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,971 shares of company stock valued at $286,731. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.52. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.49 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 10.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.840-6.940 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

