Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 32,976 Shares of Vericel Corporation $VCEL

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,976 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.24% of Vericel worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Inceptionr LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 96.5% during the second quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 62.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 997,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,435,000 after acquiring an additional 383,498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vericel by 8.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC increased its holdings in Vericel by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $36.23 on Friday. Vericel Corporation has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.96 and a beta of 1.20.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.57 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 5.06%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research lowered Vericel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.75.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

