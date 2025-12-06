Plexus Corp. $PLXS Position Increased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,092 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of Plexus worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth about $533,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 765,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,617,000 after buying an additional 87,551 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $172.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Plexus has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.810 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.93, for a total value of $195,220.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,371.92. This represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 2,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.18, for a total transaction of $333,179.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,640,525.56. The trade was a 11.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,172 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,740. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sidoti downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Plexus from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

