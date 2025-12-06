Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in StandardAero were worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of StandardAero in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 100.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 46.8% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 798.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in StandardAero by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Trapp sold 73,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $2,068,527.08. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,438.48. This represents a 81.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 90,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,554,051 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SARO shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SARO

StandardAero Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SARO opened at $26.49 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Company Profile

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.