Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 40,400 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd $RDY

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,910,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,435 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,583,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,454,000 after buying an additional 1,682,363 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 53.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,344,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,368 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.6% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,163,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,798,000 after acquiring an additional 644,835 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RDY stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.39. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $993.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.26 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 17.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.