Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 115,285 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,285 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.09% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 231.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 14,434.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,995.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:REYN opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.55. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.12 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.440 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.520-0.560 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.01%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

