Legal & General Group Plc Sells 18,422 Shares of Ashland Inc. $ASH

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.17% of Ashland worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi grew its position in Ashland by 417,809.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 45,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 455.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 18,635 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 13.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 175,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,533 shares during the period. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $58.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45. Ashland Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Ashland had a negative net margin of 46.25% and a positive return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Monday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ashland in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ashland from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.13.

Ashland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

