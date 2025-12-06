TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP Stock Holdings Boosted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 335,547 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of TripAdvisor worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRIP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in TripAdvisor by 23.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,738 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,247 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $18,453,000 after purchasing an additional 97,885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,600 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Mizuho set a $17.00 price target on TripAdvisor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.66.

TripAdvisor Price Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $20.16.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 10,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $218,035.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,756.56. This trade represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.