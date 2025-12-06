Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,611 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.16% of Synaptics worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Synaptics by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 443.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 630 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 480.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synaptics by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Synaptics by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.88.

Synaptics Stock Up 2.1%

SYNA stock opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average of $66.98. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $89.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -66.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.76.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $292.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 4.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.