Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 4,094 Shares of Centrus Energy Corp. $LEU

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.12% of Centrus Energy worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 157.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 1,181.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 589.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEU opened at $266.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.44 and a beta of 1.33. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.40 and a 1 year high of $464.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $318.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.17). Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 25.04%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEU shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Centrus Energy from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $357.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $245.00 target price on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

About Centrus Energy

(Free Report)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.