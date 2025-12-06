Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives $20.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.10.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, September 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,711,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,212,000 after buying an additional 266,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,388,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,998,000 after acquiring an additional 178,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,104,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,929,000 after acquiring an additional 76,531 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,052,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 146,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,791,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,896,000 after purchasing an additional 124,589 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. Broadstone Net Lease has a 52-week low of $13.96 and a 52-week high of $18.87.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 20.04%.Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.81%.

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

