CW Advisors LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in Chubb Limited $CB

CW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 166.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the first quarter worth $297,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.0% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CB. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.32.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $294.99 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $252.16 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $286.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.77. The firm has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.51.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The company had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

