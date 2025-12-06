CW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. CW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.9% in the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.95.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total transaction of $5,553,888.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares in the company, valued at $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $475.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $467.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.21. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $403.01 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 11.00%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.01%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

