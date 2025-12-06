JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.36 Million Position in JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF $JFLI

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JFLI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 58.33% of JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF worth $17,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000.

JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

JFLI opened at $51.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.59. JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $51.87.

JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Flexible Income ETF (JFLI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to maximize income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. JFLI was launched on Feb 12, 2025 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

