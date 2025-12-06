AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF $TAFI Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 696,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,468 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 2.09% of AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $17,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of NYSEARCA TAFI opened at $25.21 on Friday. AB Tax-Aware Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $25.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.19.
