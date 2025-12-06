JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. $DORM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 81,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.47% of Dorman Products worth $17,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 20.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 10.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth about $1,149,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Dorman Products Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of DORM stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $166.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.77 and its 200 day moving average is $138.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $543.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.60 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 11.62%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DORM shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dorman Products to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Stephens began coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.50.

View Our Latest Report on Dorman Products

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In other Dorman Products news, CAO Gregory C. Bowen sold 1,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $236,562.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $758,531.79. The trade was a 23.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.