JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 91,502 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,502 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.68% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF worth $17,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 171.0% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 537.6% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICVT opened at $99.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.02. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.