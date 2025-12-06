JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $17.25 Million Holdings in Wipro Limited $WIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 343,460 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Wipro worth $17,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 215,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. XY Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,227,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,115,000 after buying an additional 2,257,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.05. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, October 30th. CLSA cut shares of Wipro from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

