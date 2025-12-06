JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,890 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.39% of Akero Therapeutics worth $16,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,333,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,230,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,256,000 after purchasing an additional 526,233 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,997,000 after purchasing an additional 495,119 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $17,811,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $12,481,000.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12 and a beta of -0.40. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $58.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, insider Catriona Yale sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $28,350.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 90,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,463.58. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,491.04. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,753 shares of company stock worth $4,824,989. Company insiders own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

