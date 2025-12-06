JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.37 Million Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd $SHG

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,259 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 130,382 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of Shinhan Financial Group worth $16,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHG. Ranmore Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $15,687,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 152.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,689,000 after buying an additional 351,413 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 509,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 118,548 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 162,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 67,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHG. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Shinhan Financial Group in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shinhan Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shinhan Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

SHG opened at $54.20 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $56.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.08. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

