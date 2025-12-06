JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 641,966 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. $ATUS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,923,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.69% of Altice USA worth $16,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 644,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 11.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 99,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $2.50 target price on Altice USA in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.55.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $841.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $3.20.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($3.43). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

