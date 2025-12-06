Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF $DFCF Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $17,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11,925.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 3,664,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633,582 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,332,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,878,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,659,000 after purchasing an additional 765,145 shares in the last quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,434,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,967,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA DFCF opened at $42.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.44. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $43.27.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

