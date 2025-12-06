JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,893 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. $NSIT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,958 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.38% of Insight Enterprises worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $261,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 60.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

NSIT stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $181.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 1.72%.The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSIT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $120.00 price target on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.33.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

