JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 65,742 Shares of Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 65,742 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.67% of Tutor Perini worth $16,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tutor Perini during the second quarter worth $426,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 9.0% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,049,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,094,000 after purchasing an additional 22,210 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 116,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $7,503,323.76. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,154,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,736,623.09. The trade was a 2.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Arkley acquired 24,853 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,589,597.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 176,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,293,417.20. The trade was a 16.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,313 and sold 325,000 shares valued at $21,147,376. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPC

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $67.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -127.93 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 0.55%.Tutor Perini’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th.

Tutor Perini Profile

(Free Report)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.