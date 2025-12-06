Insider Buying: Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) CFO Acquires $500,672.90 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) CFO Alan Kirshenbaum acquired 33,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $500,672.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 33,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,672.90. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

OWL stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 270.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $687.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 20.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OWL. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Blue Owl Capital by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 80,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 11.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 128,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

