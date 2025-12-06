JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 44,442 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF $QLTA

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 385,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,442 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.12% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $18,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 56.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $49.02.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

