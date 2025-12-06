Geo Group Inc (The) $GEO Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 38.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 761,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 471,034 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.54% of Geo Group worth $18,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 454.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 138,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 113,500 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Geo Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Geo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Geo Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,736,000 after purchasing an additional 38,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Geo Group by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 127,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 44,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on Geo Group from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Geo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Geo Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Geo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Geo Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

