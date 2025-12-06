Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $623,633.50 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP John Page sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $623,633.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 36,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,148,313.06. This trade represents a 8.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $210.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $121.43 and a one year high of $211.57. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.31 and a 200-day moving average of $169.35.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,790,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,814,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,148 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $316,690,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,290.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,051,000 after buying an additional 1,361,969 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $208,891,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,010,399 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 628,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

