CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $38.95 and last traded at $40.1640, with a volume of 1285341 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CONMED from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CONMED from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

CONMED Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $337.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.76 million. CONMED had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. CONMED has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.530 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CONMED news, Director Charles Farkas sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $107,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,253.68. This trade represents a 11.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONMED

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 352.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 244.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CONMED by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

