Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) Stock Price

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAIL. Mizuho cut their target price on SailPoint from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on SailPoint in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SailPoint from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.79.

SailPoint Stock Up 2.0%

SAIL stock opened at $20.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81. SailPoint has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $264.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.050-0.06 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 34,186 shares of SailPoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $766,450.12. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,069,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,986,350.88. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 84,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,898,951.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,336,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,967,199.76. The trade was a 5.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,026,454 shares of company stock worth $23,056,195. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SailPoint

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SailPoint by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,317,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219,375 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint in the second quarter worth $112,297,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,144,000 after buying an additional 395,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in SailPoint by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,128,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,147,000 after buying an additional 2,219,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SailPoint by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,395,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,975,000 after acquiring an additional 866,889 shares during the period.

SailPoint Company Profile

SailPoint, Inc delivers solutions to enable comprehensive identity security for the enterprise. Its solutions enable organizations to establish, control, and automate policies that help them define and maintain a robust security posture and achieve regulatory compliance. The company was founded by Mark David McClain in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

