Srinivas Akkaraju Buys 100,000 Shares of Alumis (NASDAQ:ALMS) Stock

Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS – Get Free Report) Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,012,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,849,579.75. This represents a 10.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Srinivas Akkaraju also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 4th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 66,027 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.18 per share, for a total transaction of $540,100.86.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 96,000 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $724,800.00.

On Monday, December 1st, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 86,350 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.46 per share, for a total transaction of $644,171.00.

On Friday, November 28th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 38,702 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $295,683.28.

On Wednesday, November 26th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 48,537 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $370,822.68.

On Thursday, November 20th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 125,743 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $905,349.60.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 137,772 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $903,784.32.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 102,652 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $621,044.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Srinivas Akkaraju bought 914 shares of Alumis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, with a total value of $5,036.14.

On Thursday, November 13th, Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 276,179 shares of Alumis stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $1,449,939.75.

Alumis Stock Up 34.0%

Shares of Alumis stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. Alumis Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of -1.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alumis

Alumis ( NASDAQ:ALMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alumis Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alumis by 320.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Alumis by 1,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alumis in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 53.0% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in shares of Alumis by 199.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALMS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alumis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alumis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alumis in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Alumis in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alumis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

About Alumis

Our mission is to significantly improve the lives of patients by replacing broad immunosuppression with targeted therapies. Our name, Alumis, captures our mission to enlighten immunology, and is inspired by the words “allumer”-French for illuminate-and “immunis”-Latin for the immune system. We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company with an initial focus on developing our two Tyrosine Kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitors: ESK-001, a second-generation inhibitor that we are developing to maximize target inhibition and optimize tolerability, and A-005, a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant molecule.

Further Reading

