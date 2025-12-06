Okta’s (OKTA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

Okta Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of OKTA opened at $85.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.77. Okta has a 12 month low of $75.05 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Okta had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $564,087.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 7,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,474.87. This trade represents a 46.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 3,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $301,889.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,606.35. This trade represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Okta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Okta by 18.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

