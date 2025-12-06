Fund L.P. 10X Sells 120,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,682,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,559,046.11. This represents a 2.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 30,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $164,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 22nd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 50,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $247,000.00.

Galectin Therapeutics Trading Down 8.9%

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GALT shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 63,419 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 41,968 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 81,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 423,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

