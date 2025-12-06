Analysts Set Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) PT at $94.25

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, August 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop Trading Down 1.1%

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 2nd quarter worth $30,422,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 147.7% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 537,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,932,000 after acquiring an additional 320,425 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth about $15,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 238.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 284,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,754,000 after purchasing an additional 200,074 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 325,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 156,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.92. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $60.72 and a twelve month high of $109.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $337.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.10 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 79.53%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

Featured Articles

