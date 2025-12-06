MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.
MDWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.
MDWD stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.07.
MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.57. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 62.11% and a negative net margin of 98.43%.The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
