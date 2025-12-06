MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th.

Get MediWound alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MediWound

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound Trading Down 1.7%

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MediWound by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in MediWound by 2,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediWound by 17.1% in the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $196.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.07.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.57. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 62.11% and a negative net margin of 98.43%.The business had revenue of $5.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that MediWound will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.