Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Receives $74.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Crane NXT by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Crane NXT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Crane NXT has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $69.00.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

