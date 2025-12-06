Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Receives $74.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.25.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Crane NXT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Crane NXT from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Crane NXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.
Shares of CXT stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Crane NXT has a one year low of $41.54 and a one year high of $69.00.
Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crane NXT had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is presently 25.37%.
Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.
