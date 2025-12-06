Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) vs. Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN) Head-To-Head Review

Jammin Java (OTCMKTS:JAMN – Get Free Report) and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.4% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Jammin Java shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Jammin Java and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jammin Java 0 0 0 0 0.00 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1 1 5 0 2.57

Valuation & Earnings

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a consensus target price of $99.33, suggesting a potential upside of 9.58%. Given Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is more favorable than Jammin Java.

This table compares Jammin Java and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jammin Java N/A N/A -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $22.12 billion 1.89 $1.53 billion N/A N/A

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Jammin Java.

Volatility and Risk

Jammin Java has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jammin Java and Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jammin Java N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Europacific Partners N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners beats Jammin Java on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jammin Java

Jammin Java Corp. produces and sells roasted coffee under the Marley Coffee brand name in the United States and internationally. It distributes roasted coffee to grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks. The company provides its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Monster Energy, Coca-Cola Energy, Relentless, nalu, URGE, BURN, Kuli, REIGN, POWERADE, Appletiser, Schweppes, FINLEY, mezzo mix, Royal Bliss, Lift, Vio SCHORLE, Coca-Cola Signature Mixers, NORDIC MIST, smartwater, Chaudfontaine, AQUARIUS, VILAS del Turbon, BONAQUA, Apollinaris, Krystal, Honest, Costa Coffee, Fuzetea, CHAQWA, NESTEA, Capri-Sun, Oasis, Minute Maid, MER, and Tropico brands. In addition, it engages in the bottling and other operations. The company was formerly known as Coca-Cola European Partners plc and changed its name to Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC in May 2021. The company was founded in 1904 and is based in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

