Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) vs. Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX) Head to Head Survey

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.2% of Carmell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Carmell shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Carmell has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Carmell and Titan Medical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carmell $32,839.00 343.12 -$15.44 million ($0.46) -1.17 Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.46 $6.95 million $0.05 7.60

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Carmell. Carmell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carmell and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carmell N/A -217.50% -50.22% Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47%

Summary

Titan Medical beats Carmell on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carmell

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products. In addition, the company is also developing a line of men's products and a line of topical haircare products. It has licensing agreement with Carnegie Mellon University to develop and commercialize biocompatible plasma-based plastics. The company was formerly known as Carmell Therapeutics Corporation and changed its name to Carmell Corporation in November 2023. Carmell Therapeutics Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

