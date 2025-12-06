Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,721 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000.

DFAC opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $37.26. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

