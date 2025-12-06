Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI stock opened at $57.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.68. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $60.12.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.