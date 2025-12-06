Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $3,463,200.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Daly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.16, for a total transaction of $3,463,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 54,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,388,215.72. The trade was a 26.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Price Performance

MTSI opened at $184.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.28, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.20 and a 200-day moving average of $138.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.00 and a 12-month high of $190.41.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 174.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $158.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

About MACOM Technology Solutions

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.