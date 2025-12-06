The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Purchased by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,761 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $21,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. KGI Securities lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $444.00 to $423.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.50.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $354.65 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $436.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.06 and its 200-day moving average is $379.77.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.71%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.