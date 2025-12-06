Cresset Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Cresset Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $22,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after purchasing an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total transaction of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,704 shares of company stock valued at $78,629,832. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $673.63 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $187.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $658.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 21.19%.The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Independent Research set a $875.00 target price on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $798.20.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

