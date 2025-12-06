Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 8,409 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $20,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Enterprises LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,037,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 116,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $375.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $264.17 and a one year high of $377.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.69.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

